AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

