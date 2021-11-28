Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.79.
ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
Further Reading: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.