Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.79.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.