Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

