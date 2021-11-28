Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Now Covered by Analysts at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Acciona in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Acciona in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Acciona in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Acciona in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

ACXIF stock opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. Acciona has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $199.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.50.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

