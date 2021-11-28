Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.