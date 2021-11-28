Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 797,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 152,956 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADX. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 28.2% in the second quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 304,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 2,570 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $2.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 59.77%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

