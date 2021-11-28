Add.xyz Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $19,455.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00236126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

