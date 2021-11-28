AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DWUS opened at $39.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter.

