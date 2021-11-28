Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 56,133 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

