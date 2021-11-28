AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.20

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.20 and traded as high as $31.25. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.