Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,870,000 after purchasing an additional 717,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,873,000 after purchasing an additional 538,394 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,764,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

