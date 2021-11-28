Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1,288.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $131.22 and a twelve month high of $278.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.01.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

