Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities set a C$58.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.20.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$46.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The firm has a market cap of C$49.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.81. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

