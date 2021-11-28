Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €237.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €237.00 ($269.32) target price from UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($279.55) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €232.00 ($263.64).

FRA ALV opened at €191.44 ($217.55) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €198.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €204.96. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

