Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 64,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AESE stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

