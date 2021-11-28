Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.