Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 379,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,513,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AZFL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Amazonas Florestal has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Amazonas Florestal

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. engages in timber activities. It operates in Brazil forest. The company was founded on December 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

