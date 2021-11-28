Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 379,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,513,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AZFL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Amazonas Florestal has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Amazonas Florestal
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazonas Florestal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazonas Florestal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.