Ambire AdEx (ADX) Market Capitalization Tops $98.12 Million

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $98.12 million and $5.99 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00232591 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00086507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 144,182,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,740,442 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

