American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AEP stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.13.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.