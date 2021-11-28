Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,677 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

