AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,699 shares of company stock worth $17,542,089 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.23. 613,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.99. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

