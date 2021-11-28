AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 807.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,804 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after buying an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,330,000 after buying an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,089 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

