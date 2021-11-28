Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of AMPH opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $952.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,813 shares of company stock worth $488,708. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

