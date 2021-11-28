Ampleforth (AMPL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.91 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $255.87 million and $3.91 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 285,494,761 coins and its circulating supply is 223,015,937 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

