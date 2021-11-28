Analysts Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Announce $1.96 EPS

Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to announce $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

ARE stock traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.45. 425,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after buying an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,873,000 after buying an additional 538,394 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,232,000 after buying an additional 627,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,764,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

