Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 114.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $560.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

