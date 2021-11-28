Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

FL opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

