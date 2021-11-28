Analysts Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USCB. Piper Sandler began coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000.

Shares of USCB remained flat at $$15.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,612. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.18.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

