Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,470,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,945,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $192.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.09. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.