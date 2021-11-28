Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce $18.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.02 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $75.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.52 billion to $76.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.47 billion to $71.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

