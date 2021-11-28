Analysts Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $51.67

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AMCX traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. 412,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.