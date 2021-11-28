Analysts Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $51.67

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMCX traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. 412,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $83.63.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.
