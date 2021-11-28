Analysts Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) PT at $20.33

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 265,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,632. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

