Analysts Set Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target at $3.88

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

CWEGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CWEGF opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

