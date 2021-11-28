Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT at $47.60

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PubMatic stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathleen Black sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $714,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $394,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,990 shares of company stock worth $6,360,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yale University bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $15,465,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 149,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

