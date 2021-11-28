Analysts Set TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) PT at $27.33

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 135.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 10.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 35.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 72.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 103,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TBI traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 143,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,266. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $932.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.57.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

