Analysts Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Target Price at GBX 217.30

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 236.63 ($3.09).

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMUK shares. Shore Capital upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of VMUK stock traded down GBX 10.05 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 166.55 ($2.18). 3,873,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,241. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 121.60 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

