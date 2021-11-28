Analysts Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Target Price at GBX 217.30

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 236.63 ($3.09).
Several equities research analysts have commented on VMUK shares. Shore Capital upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of VMUK stock traded down GBX 10.05 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 166.55 ($2.18). 3,873,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,241. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 121.60 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.71.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
Read More: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.