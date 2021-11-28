Analyzing Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials N/A -11.73% -9.30% AXT 10.79% 6.47% 4.46%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meta Materials and AXT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A AXT 0 1 4 0 2.80

AXT has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.05%. Given AXT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meta Materials and AXT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $190,000.00 5,773.23 -$12.78 million N/A N/A AXT $95.36 million 3.66 $3.24 million $0.32 25.47

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Volatility & Risk

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of AXT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AXT beats Meta Materials on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

