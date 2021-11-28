Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $60.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAN. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of PLAN opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $15,023,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anaplan by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

