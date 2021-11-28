Andreas Tautscher Acquires 16,300 Shares of MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Andreas Tautscher bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £7,498 ($9,796.19).

Shares of LON:MJH opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Friday. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £76.82 million and a PE ratio of -13.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

