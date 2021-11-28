Anglo American’s (AAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,010 ($39.33) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,340 ($43.64).

AAL opened at GBX 2,635 ($34.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,767.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,169.56. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,213.50 ($28.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders have acquired a total of 245 shares of company stock worth $644,025 over the last ninety days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

