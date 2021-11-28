Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.28 Billion

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $652.02 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00236126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,899,378 coins. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

