AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $19.96 million and $285,008.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00234208 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,300,585 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.