Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,384.50 ($18.09) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,411.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,482.87. The stock has a market cap of £13.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

