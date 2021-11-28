Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.

NASDAQ AMEH traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.56. 211,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

