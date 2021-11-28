Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

NASDAQ:AAOI remained flat at $$6.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,920. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $164.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.