Arcblock Hits One Day Volume of $3.47 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Arcblock has a market cap of $18.87 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00043219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00234499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

