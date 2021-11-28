Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Snap were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of -118.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 804,248 shares in the company, valued at $61,356,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,116,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,931,252.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.12.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

