Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New $61.64 Million Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 257,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,639,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.49.

SQ stock opened at $212.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.88 and a 200-day moving average of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.21, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.36 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

