Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 79,400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $64,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,325,020 shares of company stock worth $145,155,979. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

