Argus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier (NYSE:VNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Argus in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59. Vontier has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

